Christina Aguilera celebrates self-love in bikini-clad selfies The singer sent temperatures soaring

Christina Aguilera soaked up the sun for a series of sensational new photos as she declared: "Loving me for me."

The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker set Instagram on fire as she posed in a white string bikini.

Christina looked stunning with her platinum locks worn loose and her perfectly manicured hands running through her tresses.

The mom-of-two sported a natural look as she appeared to wear little makeup for the sun-drenched photos.

In another full-length image, Christina wore a sheer coverup over her swimwear as she stood gracefully next to her sunlounger. "Loving me for me," she captioned the social media message.

The star's look is in stark contrast to her appearance in her new music video for her latest single Suéltame, which translates to 'Let Me Go'.

Christina was enjoying some much needed rest and relaxation

The 41-year-old published a video compilation of snapshots from various sequences from it and her appearance was astounding.

Christina was heavily made up with long lashes and full lips, while her flame-red hair was slicked back into a braided bun.

She was shown wearing a crimson outfit with extensive embellishments and lace. In another outfit, she wore an off-the-shoulder garment with weighted bracelets around her wrists and gold jewelry cascading down her neck.

Christina soaked up the sun in a white bikini

Both of her costumes accentuated her gorgeous figure and fans were amazed by her very bold look.

Although the tease of her music video was rather fast-paced, Christina was also seen sitting at a large dinner party with a snake moving across the screen adding to the drama.

One fan commented: "Best news ever!! Thanks, Queentina!!" with another adding, "FINALLY!!! It took weeks and weeks, but I’m so glad it’s here," followed with many heart eye and fire emojis.

