Christina Aguilera looks effortlessly gorgeous in in silky gown The Ain't No Other Man looked phenomenal!

Christina Aguilera is busy preparing for the Starlite Festival and she looked as gorgeous as ever as she posed in her hotel room ahead of the event.

LOOK: Top 10 wacky celebrity piercings: From Victoria Beckham to Christina Aguilera & more

The Genie in a Bottle singer looked so striking in a full face of make-up, complete with a stunning smokey eye. But it was her outfit that really grabbed attention as the songstress posed in nothing but a silky dressing gown. In one of the snaps she shared she showed a little cleavage before heading out onto the balcony and allowing her fans to see the stunning number in its full glory.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Christina Aguilera gets fans incredibly excited following announcement

The silky fabric made Christina looked ethereal as she threw her arms out as the Spanish sun rose behind her. She also filmed a small clip for her fans, blowing them a kiss before playfully resting her hands behind her head.

MORE: Christina Aguilera shares upsetting career update fans weren't expecting

MORE: Christina Aguilera leaves fans majorly excited with surprise announcement

"Ready for you @starlitefestival," she simply captioned the photos, before her followers went insane in the comments.

One posted: "U look BEAUTIFUL!!!! Have fun in Europe!!!" while a second shared: "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication."

A third added: "Love you sooo damn much my Queen," and a fourth enthused: "Woooow you are gorgeous!!!!!!"

Christina looked stunning

Christina recently sent her fans into overdrive when she released a teaser for the music video for her latest single Suéltame, which translates to 'Let Me Go'.

WOW: Christina Aguilera stuns in revealing new behind-the-scenes photos

SEE: Christina Aguilera debuts brand new hairstyle for sensational photographs

The 41-year-old published a video compilation of snapshots from various sequences from the music video on Instagram.

She captioned the video: "Jugando con fuego. FRIDAY," which translates to "playing with fire," whilst she was blazing a red appearance.

The star always looks so glamorous

The 13-second clip opens with a close-up of Christina's neutral-themed glam, which included her base bronzed, her lips nude but glossy, and even slightly reddened eyebrows.

SEE: Christina Aguilera stuns in snakeskin outfit for special Pride announcement

READ: Christina Aguilera opens up about supporting her children in heartfelt new interview

With a double eyeliner in a geometric form that encircled her lid and thick lashes, her eye makeup was the star of the show.

Even though it was a quick glimpse, Christina is shown wearing a crimson outfit with extensive embellishments and lace. In another outfit, she wore an off-the-shoulder garment with weighted bracelets around her wrists and gold jewellery cascading down her neck.

Read more HELLO! US stories here!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.