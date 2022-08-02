Savannah Guthrie reveals fashion faux pas during live show The Today star is so down to earth!

Savannah Guthrie was experiencing that Monday morning feeling at the start of the week as she hosted the first Today after the weekend.

The co-anchor sat on the hosting table alongside Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, dressed in a pinstripe white blouse.

However, the mother-of-two realized after the show that she had been wearing the top back-to-front!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: A look at Today star Savannah Guthrie's family life

Taking to Instagram, Savannah shared a photo of herself looking embarrassed as she pointed towards the label that was at the front, rather than the back.

"Realizing you wore your shirt backwards all morning," she wrote alongside the photo.

She then shared a photo of herself smiling in the studio wearing the back-to-front shirt, and wrote: "Happier times (before I realized my shirt was backwards)."

Savannah Guthrie realised she was wearing her shirt the wrong way around on Monday's Today!

Despite wearing her shirt backwards, Savannah certainly managed to style it out well, and looked as chic as ever at the start of the week.

The TV star is currently balancing her work duties with looking after her young children during the school holidays. Savannah shares daughter Vale and son Charles with husband Michael Feldman, and recently took a week off work to go on vacation with her family.

The Today star poked fun of the fashion mishap

The Today star loves nothing more than being a mom and enjoys working alongside fellow mothers at work, who are always able to help reassure each other during challenging parenting moments.

In an interview with co-anchor Hoda earlier in the year, the pair chatted to Good Housekeeping magazine about balancing work and parenthood.

Savannah with children Vale and Charles

Savannah told the publication: "Sometimes it’s enjoyable to just vent to each other. We trade parenting tips or ideas, or sometimes I listen to Hoda FaceTime with her kids. It's amazing to be in a very high-pressure job but also have someone who understands the other high-pressure job you have and can carry it with you. They're not going to judge if you are bringing some of that to work."

Savannah also opened up about being an "older mom", explaining: "I'm glad my kids don’t have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me. The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action."

