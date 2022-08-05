Carrie Underwood poses up a storm in striking mini-skirt and football jersey The Cowboy Casanova singer made a striking sportswoman!

Carrie Underwood is the queen of country music, but she's also quite the fashionista and her latest look completely stole the show.

The singer is the face of NFL coverage with her hit song Waiting All Day for Sunday Night and to mark the tenth anniversary of the song and the event of the new football season, Carrie shared a small clip of herself performing the song, but it was the second slide that really grabbed attention as she made football fashionable with a daring photo.

In the snap, Carrie styled out a football jersey alongside a barely-there mini-skirt that featured plenty of tassels.

The superstar made sure to protect her modesty, as she held a football in front of her.

In her caption, she enthused: "10 years and we're still going strong, @snfonnbc! See you Sunday nights beginning in September!"

Fans lost their minds in the comments, as one posted: "Yass once again the Queen of country never disappoints," and a second shared: "The only reason I watch football is to see this."

Carrie looked phenomenal in the outfit

A third added: "Favorite part, I can't miss every Sunday. Love you!" and a fourth said: "There's no one much better at what you are doing."

Others were left speechless and shared strings of flame emojis while many more called on Carrie to perform at the Super Bowl half-time show.

Last week, Carrie wowed fans when she donned a glamorous gold gown for a special performance at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry.

The star always has the best fashion

The superstar rocked her iconic ball gown look for the appearance in honor of Barbara Mandell. Carrie's dress featured a one-shoulder neckline with a natural waist and pleated skirt.

She wore her blonde hair in loose waves down over her shoulders, and kept her make-up natural with a bronzed look.

"She looked beautiful and all of the artists did a great job!" one fan shared as another praised Carrie's performance, writing: "Loved Carrie singing Barbara's songs. She's amazing and can sing anything. So cool to see a future legend honoring a legend!"

