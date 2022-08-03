Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey causes a stir with sensational new video – and her voice! The 1883 actress shares three daughters with Tim McGraw

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have raised incredibly talented children, and their youngest, Audrey, has proved she has a singing voice to rival her musician parents.

The 19-year-old had fans begging for more when she shared a stunning new video on Tuesday that saw her belting out a Pat Benatar song while playing the piano. Audrey looked like a superstar too, wearing a stunning dress that completely exposed her bare back.

WATCH: Audrey McGraw stars in dad Tim's 7500 OBO music video

"Put on a pretty dress and attempted to sing a Pat Benatar song on piano… ATTEMPTED! Excuse my yelling but l gotta have some rock on here," she captioned the clip.

Fans were quick to react, with many comparing Audrey's voice to her mother's. One responded: "Wow!! Amazing voice you sound a little like your mom but yet you have your own unique sound." A second said: "Wow Audrey! Your voice is beautiful! You sound like your mom."

A third added: "Amazing!! A little of your mom and a little of your dad but all your own!!" A fourth simply wrote: "More please!!!!"

Audrey sounds incredible in her new video

Audrey isn't the only one out of her siblings who has a talent for singing either, as her oldest sister Gracie is making a name for herself as a Broadway performer, having moved to New York City last year to pursue her career on stage.

The sisters are incredibly close to each other, as well as their other sibling Maggie, who keeps a lower profile on social media.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterward.

Faith & Tim's kids have all left the family home

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star continued: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially mom."

