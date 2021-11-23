Rumer Willis pulls out all the stops in daring white jumpsuit you don't want to miss Demi Moore's daughter took the plunge

Rumer Willis is proving that redheads know how to have fun! The flirty actress put on a fabulous display when she took to her Instagram stories with a bold look and an unexpected twist.

Rumer shared a mirror selfie in which she was wearing an all-white, Big Bud Press jumpsuit which was unzipped almost down to her navel.

The daughter of Demi Moore had one hand casually placed in a pocket and the other held her phone.

WATCH: Rumer Willis shares cheeky bath video

Her cheeky braless appearance certainly ramped up the outfit and teamed with her bright red hair, Rumer looked incredible.

She thanked the brand by linking out to them and her fans will likely be clambering to get their hands on a jumpsuit like hers.

Rumer is no stranger to head-turning outfits and recently set temperatures soaring while posing in just a pair of overalls.

Rumer took her jumpsuit to the next level

The 33-year-old was on the set of her new movie and posted a snapshot wearing the one-piece with nothing underneath.

"I only wear overalls now," she captioned her post, which was a hit with her fans.

"Well I would too if they looked that good on me. Caliente. Get it mama," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "You are a truly overwhelmingly beautiful woman dear Rumer." Others were clearly speechless and simply left fire emojis.

Rumer regularly shows off her fashion sense and her body and fans noticed a big change to her appearance over the summer.

Rumer has had many of her tattoos removed

After posting a bikini selfie, Rumer's eagle-eyed social media followers noticed many of her tattoos were faded and she was asked how many she had removed.

The star has spoken before about the "awful" process of getting her 22 tattoos removed in the past.

Rumer vacationed with her mom Demi Moore over the summer

Back in 2018, she said at the AmfAR Gala in Beverly Hills: "It's awful, it's awful. I'm very lucky that a lot of my big ones were super light – but when people said that it hurt, I just had no idea.

"I just kind of had a moment where you know, I got a lot of them when I was very young and I'm lucky to live in a time where it's very accessible to be able to take them off. But, it just didn't feel like me anymore, so I just thought to change it up."

