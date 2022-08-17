Carol Vorderman stuns in string bikini – and Louise Redknapp is a fan The former Countdown star looked astonishing

Carol Vorderman always stuns her fans with her flawless physique and during a retreat in Portugal she wowed with her latest photo.

The former Countdown star looked phenomenal as she posed in a tiny leopard-print bikini top that she had paired with an even tinier pair of denim shorts that were torn around the hemline. The selfie highlighted her toned torso, as her blonde hair was worn loose and fell down the side of her shoulder. "We're coming home soon... still another day to go," she wrote.

She continued: "18 days -3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days on juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale.

"I've dropped over a dress size and bursting with energy. Haven't been into these shorts for a few years and now they're loose. Boommmm. My other half here @jules__sampson has dropped TWO dress sizes and looks incredible and feels so strong.

"It's a special place here. So chilled out and happy. Jason has created the magic alright."

The star has been on a juicing retreat

Fans were quick to comment on her post, including celebrity friend Louise Redknapp who said: "You look amazing."

A second shared: "Wow you look amazing, so beautiful," and a third added: "Your gym workouts are paying off Carol."

Alongside a flame emoji, a fourth posted: "Wow Miss Vorders you're looking swell," while a fifth enthused: "Oh dear Lord, what are you trying to do to us. Looking absolutely stunningly beautiful as always."

Earlier this week, Carol impressed her followers as she showed off her impressive gym gains following a series of "new routines".

Carol has an impressive bikini body

The 61-year-old shared a trio of gym selfies which gave centre stage to her toned arms and abs. Posing next to the weights section, the TV presenter flaunted her post-workout physique.

She rocked an orange sports bra and a pair of bold Adidas leopard-print leggings which did well to accentuate her tiny waist and toned legs.

Carol captioned her post: "Spending a fair bit of time in the gym here… learning new routines thanks to @sarahwillingham and @robrinder too… BOOOMMMMM."

