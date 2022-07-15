We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We've been thrilled this week to have Carol Vorderman on our screens as the star filled in for Lorraine Kelly who has been battling COVID.

Sadly, Friday marked the last day that Carol would be hosting the show, but she made sure to go out in style with an incredible look. The Welsh presenter looked absolutely sensational in a pink knitted top that hugged all of her curves perfectly, and it was paired with a striking tan skirt. The star shared four snapshots of the look on her Instagram, and with the sun flooding in behind her, she looked angelic.

WATCH: Carol Vorderman stuns in bodycon dress for television appearance

Carol also looked stunning with her new beach-blonde hair that flowed down just past her shoulders.

In an emotional caption, she shared: "And so a wonderful week of laughing and learning comes to an end....thank you to Lorraine's @lorraine incredible team (and they are incredible) and all the lovely viewers for your kind messages [heart emojis] today's outfit from @sosandar."

She added: "And the Boss @lorrainekellysmith will be better and back in her chair exactly as it should be on Monday, after a full recovery which is wonderful xx. Sending loads of love xx."

The star had a killer look

The star's fans loved her divine look, as one enthused: "Obviously that's my favourite one," and a second posted: "Looking fabulous."

A third complimented: "Beautiful the pink adds to the ambience," and a fourth added: "Sometimes I have no words to describe your beauty."

And a fifth had some wise advice for Carol, as they wrote: "Great job this week Carol!! You need to head to Pembs now where the weather is going to be a bit more comfortable than London."

The star has been bringing her fashion A-game during her presenting stint and earlier this week, she looked positively radiant in a colourful summery frock.

Carol made sure to show off all of her angles

Complete with romantic puff sleeves, a figure-flattering tiered skirt and a vibrant orange hue, the former Countdown star was a vision of summer in the striking poplin maxi dress that flattered her curvaceous silhouette.

The mathematician wore her glossy blonde tresses in a sleek, straightened style, while a smokey eyeliner, rosy blush and coral lip complemented her ageless features.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, the mother-of-two posed in a series of snaps, showing off her waist-cinching ensemble.

"Wow you look amazing Carol. Love the dress," commented one fan, while another added: "Gorgeous dress Carol such a lovely colour, look absolutely beautiful as always!"

