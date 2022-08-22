Christine Lampard's latest outfit on Lorraine really surprises fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard has an incredible wardrobe that she showcases on Loose Women and Lorraine. More often than not, the wife of former Chelsea footballer Frank wears the most fabulous dresses, in a plethora of colours and shapes.

So you can imagine our surprise on Monday's show, when the Irish-born star wore a sports luxe style top and trousers! The two-piece outfit looked incredible and was from high street store Reiss. Sharing a snap of the outfit on Instagram, she wrote: "Casual and comfy for a Monday @lorraine." We loved how she styled the look too, with high heels, giving the ensemble a glam edge.

WATCH: Christine Lampard's 5 Style Lessons

Fans flocked to Instagram to shower the look with praise. One follower wrote: "I’ve been waiting for your tag of your outfit xx love it." Another added: "Wow love this outfit on you!" A third wrote: "Best way is comfort!"

The 'Aria' Stripe wide leg trousers cost £150 and currently, all sizes are currently in stock. The website says of the style: "The Aria's understated track-inspired style is great for both relaxed days and being out on the town.

Christine looked stunning in her sports luxe outfit

"They’re crafted from a contemporary, soft fabrication in navy and cut in a straight-leg shape with a comfortable, elasticated waistband. Highlight the striped sides by wearing yours with its matching blouse."

The raven-haired beauty has stood in for Lorraine during her holidays for quite some time now.

Christine's top:

Millie side stripe shirt, £138, Reiss

She spoke about presenting on her own in an interview with ITV and said: "It’s more scary presenting by yourself because if something goes wrong, it’s up to you to fix it.

Christine's Trousers:

Aria stripe wide leg trousers, £150, Reiss

"You can kill a couple of minutes talking to another presenter, so it’s definitely more on edge when you are on your own. It’s certainly more stressful. But, saying that, Lorraine is such a well-oiled machine. Lorraine has everything so perfectly organised."

