Amanda Holden makes a bold statement in eye-catching bikini

Amanda Holden has been giving us serious holiday wardrobe envy this summer, and her Friday ensemble was no exception.

The 51-year-old BGT star shared a gorgeous sun-soaked photograph of herself topping up her tan on board a boat during her blissful holiday in Sicily, Italy with husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi, 16, and Hollie, 13. Amanda modelled a baby blue bikini top paired with a palm print kaftan cover-up.

She protected her face from the sun thanks to a large black visor and carried her belongings in a leather shoulder bag.

Amanda looked the picture of happiness in her relaxed holiday snapshot – and has us dreaming of our next getaway.

Amanda looked amazing in a blue bikini

She also revealed she had enjoyed a leisurely lunch at Da Luigi Ai Faraglioni in Capri.

Earlier this week, Amanda delighted her fans when she posted a beautiful snapshot of her lookalike teenage daughters.

The BGT star twinned with her lookalike daughters on holiday

Amanda's fans adored the pictures, with one commenting: "This is perfection. Such a lovely family!" and another said, "What a beautiful picture of you and your girls. They sure take after their mama."

One follower pointed out that Amanda would soon be overtaken by both her daughters in height – Lexi is already taller than her famous mum, while Hollie is catching her up.

Amanda's Sicily break comes off the back of her holiday to Greece

The fan wrote: "Bella Sicilia. It looks like you’ll soon be the shortest in the family like me."

Their Sicily break comes straight after a holiday in Greece, during which the star shared more photos of her gorgeous family. In one snap, Amanda posed for the camera with her eldest, Lexi.

