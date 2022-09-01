Sharon Stone steps back in time with colorful eye-catching outfit The Basic Instinct star's keen eye for style never fails

Sharon Stone is one of the most fashionable stars in Hollywood and has been since the very start of her career, and she's clearly still got it!

The actress spent a day out on the town for a special kind of event, and her look is definitely one you won't be forgetting anytime soon.

VIDEO: Sharon Stone gives sneak peek into Italian vacation

For a party held at a new Dear Jane's restaurant in Los Angeles, the star pulled from her best 70s looks for the themed affair.

Sharon decided to go for a classic combo of a top with jeans, opting for a white halter top with floral pattern on it that showed off her toned arms with a gold bracelet.

She topped it off with a pair of light acid wash denim jeans with floral appliques and studded detailing along the hems, a nice contrast to the attitude she brought for her photo with friends.

"Feeling it at a 70s party for @dearjanesla fabulous new restaurant in the Marina," she captioned her picture, immediately being inundated with heart emojis galore from her followers.

Sharon stepped back into the 70s for a themed party

"Those pants!" Leslie Jordan simply commented, with a fan writing: "You are always beautiful," and a third saying: "Love this whole outfit! You rock!"

The fun night out was well deserved for the Casino star, coming after she shared a raw and powerful video from home calling for unity in the country.

"I rarely put up a personal plea of any kind," she acknowledged at the top of her clip before going on to detail the circumstances that inspired it.

She went on to describe the incident of a young man punching a rabbi for no reason and called it out for being "hateful."

"We've reached a point in our country, the United States of America, where we're becoming divided. And we're becoming divided by people who claim to be politicians, people who claim to be acting in our best interests."

The actress delivered a strong statement in a home video

Sharon continued: "Love, kindness, humanity, dignity, these are the things that are in our best interests, these are in the best interests of our children. We're called the United States of America for a reason."

