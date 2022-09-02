Suki Waterhouse stuns in risqué sheer top and low-slung leather pants

Suki Waterhouse commanded attention when she shared a daring new photo that saw her almost bare all in a tiny sheer top.

The British actress and model posted a breathtaking new photo to Twitter on Friday that left very little to the imagination. Suki looked stunning in her sparkling netted halter neck which she appeared to be wearing with nothing underneath.

Strategically placing her arm over her chest to cover her modesty, Suki highlighted her slim frame by pairing the top with some low-slung leather pants that exposed her toned stomach.

She gave a seductive glare to the camera and let her outfit speak for itself as she kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a simple silver chain around her neck and two dainty bracelets.

Suki made headlines recently after sharing a video on her TikTok which saw her getting hit on by a random man before she politely turned him down by telling him she has a boyfriend.

Of course, fans went wild as her boyfriend is none other than Hollywood heartthrob and Edward Cullen himself, Robert Pattinson.

Suki looked amazing in her daring outfit

"I have a boyfriend....... he's Batman," one fan commented on the clip, while another said: "You don't have A boyfriend, you have THE boyfriend bestie."

Suki and Robert have been together since 2018 and they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. They were last pictured together publicly holding hands in New York City back in July.

Suki and Robert have been dating since 2018

However, the Twilight star did previously explain why he keeps his love life so private, telling The Sunday Times: "If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. If you put up a wall it ends up better."

The Batman star added: "I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo.

"The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

