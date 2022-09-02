Nadia Sawalha looks incredible in sensational beach outfit

Nadia Sawalha never fails to impress when it comes to her fashion, and she left fans amazed when she headed to the beach.

The Loose Women star shared a joyous clip to Instagram where she skipped through the sand while wearing a striking pink dress that covered up a slinky black dress underneath. The star paired the look with sandals, and attached the sentimental song Slipping Through My Fingers onto the clip. The star's voluminous hair bounced with her as went along the sandy shores with a setting sun creating a stunning backdrop.

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha frolics on the beach in slinky outfit

In a thoughtful caption, she pondered: "It's such a puzzle to me. Why do I always feel so free when I'm near the sea? Are you the same?"

Fans were quick to react, as one responded: "I love this. I don't think I could ever live away from the coast. It's good for the soul."

A second replied: "I'm lucky to live in Cornwall by the sea," while a third added: "Yes I'm the same. I love being by the sea all my worries disappear."

And a fourth penned: "Yes yes, I'm glad someone has finally said that. As a child I always wanted to live by the sea. When we would go to the seaside I would ask my mum if I could live in one of the beach huts. I just feel happiest by the sea. I'm in Benidorm at the moment and we are next to the sea and I don't want to leave Nads."

Nadia rocked the stylish outfit

But others were wowed by her amazing outfit with some calling her "beautiful" and another saying they liked the "pink outfit".

Nadia spent plenty of time near the water during her recent trip to Crete and she stunned fans when she took on a gruelling workout in just a bikini.

In a video, the actress wore a tiny yellow string bikini to perform squat jumps, leg raises, press-ups, jumping lunges and mountain climbers, all the while wearing a resistance band to make the workout even more challenging!

The presenter's fans flooded the post with compliments, with one writing: "You look fab. Great figure, crushing it. You are wearing a bikini and looking hot girlfriend in every way," while another said: "Love this. Wish I had just a bit of your body confidence," to which Nadia replied: "I don't have body confidence! I have body acceptance! Very different."

