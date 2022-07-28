Nadia Sawalha looks flawless in striking black swimsuit The Loose Women star is holidaying in Crete

Nadia Sawalha is all about body confidence, and she proved how proud she was of her body on Thursday when she took to Instagram in just a piece of swimwear.

The Loose Women star had embarked on a family holiday to Crete, and she made the most of the good weather when she stunned in her bold two-piece. The star looked amazing in the item, which featured large straps, but it appears she wasn't wholly happy with the overall look as she complained about her hair in the caption.

"Why do I never do my roots before I go away??!!" she lamented.

Although Nadia didn't reveal who she's gone away with, her husband Mark provided some more insight into the family holiday as he posed with his mum.

The pair stood side by side in the sun, with Mark in a blue T-shirt while his mum had wrapped up with a pink shawl and plenty of scarves.

"Trying to keep this one out of trouble … as we chew the cud over movies and books and life in general," he wrote.

Nadia looked gorgeous in the swimwear

Fans were struck by their bond as one said: "What a blissful picture of a special bond," and a second added: "Awww I'm glad u are all having a smashing time…..beautiful Pic of mother & son - send love to all the family."

We loved Nadia's bold piece of swimwear, but she recently went more daring when she went skinny dipping.

"Take me back to Greece 2019!!! Plump woman skinny dipping!! Anyone else want to rip all their clothes off?" She signed off the post with a cheeky note to her husband, writing: "Wanna come swimming with me Mark Adderley?"

The former actress is on a family holiday

Nadia's followers were delighted with her naked dip, leaving impressed comments including: "So much respect to you Nads. Amazing lady," while another wrote: "I have never done this but the thought is a very liberating one!"

Other fans loved her caption, with one writing: "Plump is the greatest word in the English language," to which Nadia responded: "It makes me feel safe and cosy!"

Another made Nadia laugh, writing: "Us curvy girls don't skinny dip. We chunky dunk," with Nadia replying: "Ha ha ha, love this!"

