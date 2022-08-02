Nadia Sawalha has pool mishap in gorgeous black swimsuit The Loose Women star is in Crete!

Nadia Sawalha is having the time of her life during a dream break in Crete, but during the week she had a small mishap in the pool.

The Loose Women star was enjoying some relaxation when she decided to jump onto a lilo floating in the water, but it ended up taking her six attempts! Each time she attempted, the presenter either slipped off the pool float, or it ended up capsizing, throwing her back into the water. But even though she was eventually successful, she still faced difficulty as her arm was trapped under her belly.

Nadia looked astounding as she attempted to mount the lilo, as she styled out a tiny black bikini that suited her curves perfectly.

She nearly even had a wardrobe malfunction as the bottom threatened to come off as she was attempting her pool acrobatics.

In a jokey caption, she teased: "Lilo FAIL! THOUGHT I looked quite slim till I saw this!! Had to channel my inner lioness to finally get on!!!"

She was supported by her Loose Women co-stars with Jane Moore complimenting her tan and Sunetra Sarker adding: "Get that woman on Love Island now!"

Nadia finally got on the lilo!

One fan penned: "I'm laughing watching this as I was doing the exact same today and getting my arm stuck underneath- getting that out, I'd just plop in the pool again!!! It's like watching myself!!!"

A second commented: "Every time! Jealous of your gorgeous tan," while a third posted: "That's a workout right there."

Meanwhile husband Mark Adderley left a risqué comment as he wrote: "You didn't struggle like this when you jumped into bed last night!!!"

The star has been enjoying some time in Crete

Nadia has been on a family holiday in Crete recently, and during her time out there she wowed in a similar black swimsuit – although fans only got a small glimpse at the outfit.

The star looked amazing in the item, which featured large straps, but it appears she wasn't wholly happy with the overall look as she complained about her hair in the caption.

"Why do I never do my roots before I go away??!!" she lamented.

