Nadia Sawalha delights viewers ahead of major Loose Women change

Loose Women fans have been thrilled by a major announcement about a coming change to the show, and long-time panellist Nadia Sawalha joined in with the excitement on Wednesday.

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the programme will be inviting a live audience back to the studio.

In a new video posted to her Instagram Stories, the mum-of-two shared that tickets were being snapped up very quickly, but that more had been released – and she encouraged viewers to try to book.

Nadia said: "Hi guys, now I know lots of you have applied for tickets to Loose Women and there is now a waiting list.

"It was supposed to start with the audience next Wednesday but it's now starting Monday so tickets are available for Monday and Tuesday's audience, so click the link you might be lucky." She added a link to the ITV website.

No doubt the panellists will be excited to have audience interaction for the first time in more than two years, and fans were clearly very quick to snap up a chance to watch the show in person.

Loose Women is returning to having an audience

While Nadia appeared keen to get back to work, she has been enjoying her summer, including a trip to Greece with her family.

During her European holiday, the 57-year-old wowed followers with a bikini workout video.

In the clip, Nadia wore a tiny yellow string bikini as she performed squat jumps, leg raises, press-ups, jumping lunges and mountain climbers, all while wearing a resistance band to make the workout even more challenging!

Nadia made the most of the summer with her family

Her famous friends and followers alike were wowed by her video with Davina McCall commenting: "Not being funny Nadia but you actually look great in your shot," and Kaye Adams teasing: "My eyes!! My eyes!!"

The presenter's fans flooded the post with compliments, with one writing: "You look fab. Great figure, crushing it…"

