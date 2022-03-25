Frankie Bridge wows in gorgeous pantsuit – see photo The Loose Women star looked phenomenal!

We love everything that Frankie Bridge wears when she's on Loose Women and her latest look was certainly no exception.

INSIDE: Frankie Bridge's grand Surrey mansion she shares with her in-laws

The Saturdays singer rocked a gorgeous tan pantsuit that she paired with a matching tan top, and even blonde highlights at the ends of her hair that almost resembled her flawless look. We just wish we could've seen her shoes, but they were covered by her large trousers as she struck a casual pose for the picture, appearing to have overcome some previous camera shyness, as she brushed some loose strands of hair out of her face.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge wows in gorgeous red latex suit

"Never met a pant suit I didn't like," she joked in the caption, as she posed outside the ITV studios.

WOW: Frankie Bridge sparkles in the most eye-catching suit we've seen

MORE: Frankie Bridge stuns in leopard-print dress – and it's almost out of stock

Her followers understandably fell in love with her stunning look, with friend Jess Wright joking: "Beaut, stole this spot the other day."

A second enthused: "A lewwwwwwk," while a third posted: "You look stunning today Frankie," and a fourth added: "You looked beautiful in that trouser suit."

Frankie looked like a model in her outfit

Frankie stunned on Thursday in a button-up blouse, a pair of high-waisted indigo jeans, and a pair of white pointed stilettos alongside a pair of gold hoop earrings.

READ: Frankie Bridge opens up about unexpected craving in honest Instagram post

SEE: Frankie Bridge is the ultimate It-girl in chic skiwear

Styling her highlighted tresses in beachy waves, the mum-of-two opted for a dewy and sunkissed makeup look.

Dusting her eyes in a pale brown shadow complete with winged eyeliner, Frankie added a hint of rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match.

We love all of Frankie's outfits

Sharing a glamorous snap on Instagram, Frankie wrote: "Date night with @nobodyschild (and @waynebridge03 obvs..)... you guys know how I feel about a 'hard pant' … but I love how soft these organic cotton jeans are… pic tagged…and links in stories. AD #ootd."

MORE: Frankie Bridge looks effortlessly glamorous in eye-catching ASOS dress

READ: How to create a chic monochrome kitchen like Frankie Bridge and the Beckhams

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 1.5 million followers, one wrote: "Fabulous date night outfit Frankie, Love Love this shirt!!!"

"Love how you wear a collared shirt," added another. Meanwhile a third commented: "Very chic."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.