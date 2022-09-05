Beyoncé looks radiant in stylish crop top in celebratory birthday photo The Lemonade hitmaker is so glam!

Beyoncé turned 41 on Sunday and her famous friends all made sure to pay tribute to the iconic singer on social media.

The award-winning star was pictured alongside her former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland in a celebratory photo to mark her birthday.

Kelly shared the picture, which saw Beyoncé dressed in a white crop top and a co-ordinating skirt while posing alongside her friend.

In the caption, she wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY SIS. Love you forever & EVER, and after that!! BDAY!!" Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Y'all look beautiful," while another wrote: "Bestie goals." A third added: "Wow!"

Kelly is incredibly close to Beyoncé, particularly because she spent her teenage years living with the Knowles family.

"I grew up with Beyoncé, her sister Solange, her mother Tina and her eldest cousin Angie," Kelly previously told Marie Claire Australia. "It was a real sisterhood," she continued.

"I remember the first time I went to Tina’s salon in Houston, Texas, and seeing a strong, black woman with her own business. She was so beautiful and glamorous: a role model. She introduced me to artists, lawyers and doctors and made me feel like I could literally do anything."

The singer recently opened up about her family's close bond with Beyoncé and Michelle Williams, revealing on Today with Hoda & Jenna that her children refer to them as their aunties.

Jay-Z, meanwhile, is "big bro" to Kelly.

Beyoncé will no doubt have done something special for her 41st birthday with her husband Jay-Z and their three children, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.

The award-winning star's mom Tina Lawson was also among those to pay tribute to the singer on her big day.

The proud parent shared a montage of photos of her from over the years from her childhood, alongside the message: "Happy birthday my beautiful firstborn! Today I celebrate one of my greatest gifts from God You ! Who knew on Sept 4 TH 1981 when you came into the world that you would have such an impact on culture, music, fashion and the entertainment world in general!!

"Your kindness, generosity , humility and unwillingness to succumb to the pitfalls of fame is very admirable and with all of your accomplishments that is what I most admire . Keep being YOU baby and have the best day ever. I love you with my whole heart."

