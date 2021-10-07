Demi Moore and her three daughters with Bruce Willis are no strangers to designerwear and regularly model the chicest brands so it's good to know their outfits don't always come with a hefty price tag.

The Ghost star's youngest child, Tallulah, shared several images of herself on Instagram on Wednesday wearing a cream-colored jumpsuit with a Top Gun feel to it.

The 27-year-old included a text conversation she had about her outfit too, in which someone asked her: "Everything Gucci?" and she responded: "It is American Eagle at best dude."

Tallulah's reference to the affordable clothing retailer sparked a huge reaction from her followers who commented: "Look at you… beautiful," and, "you are SO beautiful and on point," while others said they loved the color of her outfit and thanked her for revealing where it was from.

The newly-engaged star recently got fans talking for another reason when she revealed she previously got botched lip injections. Tallulah shared several throwback photos of herself taken by paparazzi on Instagram.

She then explained: "I try to keep a good boundary with myself to not see/investigate photos of myself online - but every once in a while being masochistic has its perks!"

Tallulah revealed her chic outfit was from American Eagle

In the first couple of photos, Tallulah, was in the midst of moving house last year and she described herself as looking "VERY chaotic," while the others were from back in 2005 when she was taking a stroll through New York.

But it was with the last image of herself wearing a hat which she became most emotional about as she revealed it was taken after she'd gotten lip fillers.

"Lastly, and perhaps most tenderly," she wrote alongside the close-up image of her face. "I saw a photo of myself post a truly #botched lip injection appointment, where I had been so optimistic a vile of Juvaderm would heal my damaged self perception (it didn’t, it never has, and it never will."

Tallulah has a bold sense of style

She continued: "The real healing is done through compassionate inner dialogue and actions that support your self care."

Her message was met with a barrage of comments from her fans who thanked her for being so honest.

Tallulah - who has been open about her battles with depression and suffered with substance abuse in the past too - was inundated with support from people who are grateful for her inspiring messages.

