Audrey McGraw continues to showcase her style credentials as she poses in bodysuit and satin skirt The youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill is so fashionable!

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw has a fabulous sense of style and has been wowing fans on social media with her fashion choices of late.

Most recently, the 20-year-old took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie of herself posing in front of the mirror dressed in a black bodysuit and satin green skirt.

Audrey also gave a rare glimpse inside her bedroom, which featured a gorgeous cream mirror and wall art.

VIDEO: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw open up about the moment they fell in love

The aspiring model and singer is the youngest daughter of Tim and Faith. The country singers are also parents to Gracie and Maggie, and the family are incredibly close.

Last week, Tim and Faith joined all three of their daughters in New York City to celebrate Maggie's 25th birthday.

The family were pictured enjoying an evening out at The Polo Bar, and it looked like a good time was had by all.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey shared a stunning mirror selfie

Gracie is permanently based in New York City, having moved there to pursue her dreams as a Broadway star.

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year after becoming empty nesters when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming it soon afterwards.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Audrey is identical to her mom Faith Hill

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom." While all three daughters are now thriving living away from home, they often go back to visit their family home in Nashville, where Tim and Faith still live.

