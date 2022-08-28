Audrey McGraw poses in stylish crop top and denim shorts in latest selfie The aspiring model and singer is the youngest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw is becoming famous in her own right thanks to her huge social media presence.

MORE: Audrey McGraw is the ultimate fashionista in vacation photo with famous family

The 20-year-old is often sharing photos of her stylish fashion looks on social media, and it's safe to say she has a flair for fashion.

Audrey took to Instagram to share a selfie posing in her living room, dressed in a white crop top and cut-off denim shorts.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill open up about their first ever meeting

The singer's brunette hair was styled in a messy but cool 'do and she accompanied the photo with the soundtrack, Man I Feel Like A Woman, by Shania Twain.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's $60million property portfolio including private Bahamas island

MORE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw shares images from romantic photoshoot - and they're stunning

Audrey left her parents' home in Nashville last year and has been enjoying independent living ever since.

She recently went to New York City to visit her sister Gracie McGraw - an aspiring Broadway star, and shared plenty of photos with her fans from their adventures.

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter looked fabulous in her latest selfie

The siblings were also joined by their sister Maggie McGraw, whose birthday was the reason for their trip.

MORE: Faith Hill's youngest daughter looks just like her in eye-catching beachwear

MORE: Faith Hill sends daughter Audrey McGraw a stunning photo from their family home in Nashville

On one of the evenings, Faith and Tim joined their daughters too, and the family were pictured enjoying a night out at The Polo Bar in the city.

While Audrey is enjoying her freedom, her parents admitted last year when she flew the nest that it was difficult waving goodbye to their youngest, and a huge chapter in their parenting journey.

Audrey is the youngest daughter of Tim and Faith

Reflecting on becoming empty nesters, Tim told People last year: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Gracie issues urgent warning to fans after alarming news

MORE: Tim McGraw sparks concern in emotional post about his brother

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.