Faith Hill's daughter Audrey sizzles in red hot crop top

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey is no stranger to displaying her model physique in revealing outfits – and her latest is no different.

The 20-year-old shared another stunning photo on Thursday that saw her posing in her bathroom while eating a fig. Audrey angled the camera so her toned stomach and tiny waist were on full display.

She wore a red strapless cropped top and a matching pair of briefs that resembled underwear peeking over the top of what appeared to be a long white skirt.

Audrey kept her long brunette locks pulled back into a low bun and appeared to be makeup-free, only accessorizing with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

Her laid-back photo comes after she wowed fans in a sultry outfit to go and watch Lady Gaga perform in New York City last week.

Audrey looked incredible once again wearing a black lace crop top and low-slung silky black skirt. She added a pair of black knee-high boots which could be seen poking through the split in her skirt.

Audrey has done some modeling in the past

The hopeful actress has been in the Big Apple since earlier this month and was joined by her whole family, including sisters Gracie and Maggie and parents Faith and Tim, to celebrate Maggie's 24th birthday on Saturday.

The three sisters recently had a reunion of their own in Washington DC in honor of Maggie's birthday, spending some much-needed bonding time together while also exploring the city and partaking in activities like karaoke.

Faith and Tim have three daughters

Faith and Tim faced a big change last year when Audrey left home, and they opened up about becoming empty nesters soon afterward.

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

