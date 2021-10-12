Carrie Ann Inaba suffers fashion clash on DWTS no one saw coming Who wore it better?

Carrie Ann Inaba's complete transformations for each episode of Dancing with the Stars have often wowed fans, but no one saw where her latest look would go.

The judge showed up for the first night of Disney Week in a figure-hugging sheer gown with red-sequined embellishments and a high slit.

She paired the look with a brown full-length wig with black roots with loose curls and a bump at the top, inspired by the character of Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon.

However, as the night of performances went on, she realized that maybe her inspiration may not have been unique.

After seeing Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten perform, Carrie immediately pointed out how similar her wig looked to Alan's, who was dressed as the character Tarzan.

"Are we wearing the same wig," she asked the pair after their performance, which immediately left all of them in splits.

She thought the two were so similar that she even shared a selfie on her Instagram, writing: "When 'wigs' collide…Lol."

Carrie pointed out that her wig looked very similar to Alan's

Fans found the entire ordeal quite hilarious and flooded the comments section with laughing emojis, and Alan himself responded to the shot with: "Haha I loved this!!!!!"

A fan commented: "Show was so fun/ can't wait till tonight," while another wrote: "You looked absolutely gorgeous tonight."

A third added: "Did not recognize him at all. Love it," and many others continued on the Alan love train, complimenting his toned physique and performance on the night.

The latest episode featured routines by the 13 remaining couples to Disney songs inspired by heroes for the first of a two-night performance week.

The judge wowed fans in a sheer gown with red-sequined detailing for the first bit of Disney Week

Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev came out as the top couple of the night with a 36 out of 40, with Amanda and Alan not far behind with their 32.

