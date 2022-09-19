Sharon Stone looks impossibly chic for latest glamorous photoshoot

Sharon Stone truly looks better than ever and she sure knows how to take advantage of it!

The star appeared on Icon Magazine's latest digital cover, and proved she is not one to hold back when it comes to bold looks.

Though her feature doesn't come out for a few more days, the publication shared a teaser video for what fans can expect from her new photoshoot, and it doesn't appear like it'll disappoint.

WATCH: Sharon Stone shares glimpse into Italian vacation

In the video, which Sharon reposted on her Instagram Stories, she appears donning a columnal, sheer black gown with long, fitted sleeves and a boatneck neckline, wearing nothing but a white skirt underneath.

The look was styled with simple black pumps, plus an ornate, pleated head piece, and as the shot gets closer to her face, it reveals the stylists opted for little to no make-up, letting the actress' fresh-faced glow truly shine.

Fans of the Basic Instinct lead raved about the photoshoot, taking to the comments section to write: "No words needed," and: "Queen!" as well as: "Looooove it," alongside heart, fire, and heart-eyes emojis galore.

Sharon looks incredible

Sharon has been seriously living her best life lately, and was recently spotted out and about around Los Angeles with a hot date.

According to popular pop-culture Instagram account Deux Moi, a follower shared that she enjoyed a PDA-packed date with a young mystery man.

The actress never fails to up the glamor

She was seen outside West Hollywood's Mediterranean restaurant Soulmate, where she was joined by a young gentleman. In a sweet display of affection, the man reportedly spun Sharon around before gently kissing her.

This isn't the first time the film star has been linked to a much younger man. Last year, she enjoyed a relationship with burgeoning rapper RMR, 26. According to Page Six, the loved-up duo enjoyed a slew of dates at various celeb hot spots, including Delilah and The Highlight Room.

