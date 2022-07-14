Michelle Keegan's tangerine tailored dress sends fans into a fashion frenzy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Anything Michelle Keegan wears, we want in our wardrobe, stat. The Our Girl actress is quite the style icon, and her latest summer collection with Very is everything we're loving for summer.

The wife of Mark Wright gave fans a glimpse at her bold and beautiful capsule collection on Wednesday, strutting towards the camera in a series of striking outfits. One fit in particular sent fans into a tailspin, with several leaving comments beneath her Instagram post as they swooned over her seriously slick tangerine tailored dress.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan struts in a series of seriously striking summer fits

Consisting of an elegant tailored silhouette with a waist-cinching tie belt, long sleeves and a feminine wrap skirt, Michelle's striking power suit dress is the ultimate head-turning ensemble.

The 35-year-old star teamed her blazer dress with strappy pink heels, styling her glossy brunette tresses into a slick back 'cool girl' bun.

Fan's couldn't get enough of Michelle's Very blazer dress

Doting fans couldn't get enough of her unique fit, rushing to the comments to share the love for her effortlessly chic business-babe look.

"You’ve done it again with another stunning collection," wrote one fan, as another penned: "That orange blazer dress!!!" followed by a string of heart-eye emojis. "When will the orange blazer be in [stock]?" asked a third fan, adding: "I have my eye on it for a wedding!"

There's no question Michelle's stunning sunset dress would make a fabulous wedding guest dress. If you're into bold colourways, we'd team the look with contrasting heels for a seriously statement ensemble.

Despite the star's Very collecting landing on the website earlier this week, her iconic blazer dress appears to be missing - much to fans' dismay. Don't panic! It's due to drop later this week. In the meantime, there's several pieces already online that are ready to shop now.

Michelle's one-shoulder ruched mini dress, £45, Very

This isn't the first time Michelle has dazzled fans with her creative fashion designs. Only last month, the household name unveiled her stunning new swimwear brand following two years of hard work.

The actress and fashion influencer is every inch a style icon

Announcing the launch of her brand, Orfila Bee, Michelle shared a slew of gorgeous bikini pictures from her contemporary collection.

