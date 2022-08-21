Miranda Lambert rocks cowboy look as she poses with rarely-seen husband Brendan McLoughlin The pair look so sweet!

Miranda Lambert, 38, looked sensational as she shared an incredibly rare selfie alongside her husband Brendan McLoughlin for fans on Saturday.

MORE: Miranda Lambert joins Willie Nelson for special record

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the country singer was a vision as she rocked a fabulous cowgirl hat that featured a bandana tied around the bottom. Sitting next to her was her doting husband and the pair were beaming from ear-to-ear.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert rocks cowgirl dress from Idyllwind line

Captioning the sweet snap, the star wrote: "How y’all doin? Fun times @pbr Nashville."

READ: Miranda Lambert pleads with fans in emotional video

SEE: Miranda Lambert looks fierce in black leather alongside husband Brendan McLoughlin

Fans went wild for the country photo and took to the comments section with messages for the star. "But why are y’all so cute???" one fan asked.

Miranda and Brendan were beaming

A second wrote: "Gorgeous couple," with two flame emojis. A third replied: "You guys are awesome." A fourth said: "Cuties." A fifth penned: "Love this," with two heart-eyes emojis.

The couple have been together since 2018 and tied the knot on 26 January 2019 at a farm just outside of Nashville, Tennessee, where the country singer grew up.

The husband-and-wife duo first met backstage at Good Morning America when the star was appearing on there with her band, The Pistol Annies.

The couple are so loved up

Talking to the New York Times, Miranda revealed that, the girls in the band invited Brendan to a show behind her back.

She told People when asked if it was love at first sight: "I guess so. If that's a thing," before joking: "I have eight dogs and had love at first sight with them too. Must be easier than I thought!"

Despite having a very different career to his celebrity wife, the NYPD officer isn't afraid of the spotlight. "To pull him into that world, I was like, 'I'm sorry, this might be a shock,'" the award-winning singer said of her fame.

"He just takes it like a champ," she told People. "He's better at it than I am."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.