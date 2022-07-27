Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in golden mini-dress for special performance The Poison singer performed for a special reason

Nicole Scherzinger is a star through and through and when she performed at the Concert 4 Earth she completely stole the show with her outfit.

The Don't Hold Your Breath songstress performed in a barely-there golden mini-dress that only just covered her body. The striking outfit looked to be made from just strands of gold lining, and it featured several daring cut-out sections around her chest, nearly baring her toned abs. The singer showed off five different glimpses of the outfit, with each one being better than the last.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger poses up a storm in slinky loungewear

In her caption, she wrote: "Nothing takes me higher than taking you all higher! And for the love and passion of the right cause and purpose! #concertforearth #savetheearth."

She then proceeded to credit her photographer, stylist, makeup artist and hair stylist.

Fans were besotted with the striking photos, as one enthused: "Was so beautiful [to] watch you on the stage.. that's where you belong."

A second shared: "You slayed queen! So proud of you. You were born for the stage!!!!!" while a third posted: "Hi, we need more of this. Please and thanks."

Nicole showed off her incredible physique

A fourth added: "And your outfit was fantastic," and a fifth complimented: "Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, spectacular, never the same, totally unique."

Last week, Nicole looked so elegant in a gorgeous white gown. In a small clip, the Don't Cha hitmaker twirled and swirled the sheer train of the stunning white frock around her body.

Nicole often poses in daring outfits

Elsewhere, the figure-hugging outfit featured silver streaks, and Nicole had perfectly paired the item with a pair of stiletto heels.

Her hair was also to die for, beautifully styled in a bun, with just a few strands falling down past her cheeks.

In her caption, she spoke highly of the designer gown, as she penned: "Come check this @julienmacdonald dress," and she finished the remarks off with a white heart emoji.

Fans lost their minds over the spectacular gown, as one enthused: "That dress is as flawless as you," while designer Julien Macdonald added: "Looking Amazing Incredible. OBSESSED."

