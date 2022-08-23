Nicole Scherzinger inspires fans with relatable home gym video

Nicole Scherzinger's commitment to fitness and wellness has no doubt paid off, and she has an impressively toned physique to prove it.

Her passion for working out is no secret, and with her latest social media post, she isn't keeping her techniques a secret either!

The star took to Instagram to share a glimpse into what she does to maintain her figure and health, and fans were promptly motivated by the inspiring clip.

WATCH: Nicole amazes fans with impressive flexibility

The video sees her working out hard in her own stunning private gym, sporting a hot pink legging and sports bra combo as she does a series of leg-ups, hip lifts and lunges.

The footage has both a motivational and humorous theme to it, as while it showed off Nicole's moves, it also zoomed into her dog, who was very relaxed and lounging by her side as she built up a sweat.

The singer joked about the ironic comparison in her caption, writing: "Doesn't matter how hard you go at the gym… what matters is that you showed up."

The cheeky home gym video

Fans had loads of compliments about both her and the pup, writing: "That dog is soo me in the gym!!" and: "That dog is such a mood," as well as: "Pretty in pink," plus another added: "Thanks for reminding me to exercise."

Nicole is often keen on sharing with fans all of the wellness and fitness activities she does, and recently took fans along as she took a trip to the Viva Mayr wellness spa.

She stayed at the Maria Wörth location in Austria, where she enjoyed spa time but also doing water sports such as wake-boarding on the stunning lake.

The views at the resort are unbeatable

The popular wellness retreat is loved by celebrities such as Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Hurley and it describes itself as an "award-winning luxury medical health resort and holistic wellness retreat," where guests get to enjoy nutritious home-cooked meals and breathtaking views.

The Mayr method focuses on gut health, and prioritizes foods that are considered alkaline, meaning they supposedly produce a higher pH when digested.

