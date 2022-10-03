Ali Wenworth dances in boldest dress with husband George Stephanopoulos - watch The couple let their hair down

Ali Wentworth and her husband George Stephanopoulos looked so in love as they danced together in a heartwarming Instagram post shared on Sunday evening - and just wait 'til you see Ali's striking monochrome print dress.

Taking to Instagram, Ali delighted her 317k followers with a clip of herself dancing with Good Morning America host George to music performed by a live band. "Country strong!" the actress captioned her sweet post, as the stars donned Western 'Cowboy' hats laced with metallic studs for their playful date night.

Ali, 57, looked incredible in a geometric-print shirt dress that complemented her feminine silhouette.

Complete with a relaxed open collar, three-quarter length sleeves and a figure-flattering waistline, her belted dress was the ultimate getup for a laidback night out with her husband George.

The couple danced the night away

The couple beamed at the camera as they danced with each other, Ali rocking minimal makeup and styling her blonde hair in a neat French braid tucked beneath her hat.

George's co-anchor Michael Strahan was quick to react to the couple's fun video. "OMG is that my guy George dancing!! [Laughing emoji]. Love it," as author Harlan Coben commented: Why can I only hit the like button once???"

"Why do you guys look 25???" asked a friend, as a fourth sweetly shared: "Wow!!! Who are you people????"

After 21 years of marriage, Ali and ABC's news anchor George have built a quite the family home together in Manhattan where they have been raising their children since 2010.

Ali and George enjoyed a series of vacations together this summer

Worth $6.5million, the two regularly give fans a glimpse into their life in the property, where they live with their two children, Elliot and Harper, after relocating to New York from Washington D.C. back in 2010.

Their country dancing, however, comes as George is enjoying some much-deserved downtime from GMA. The co-anchor was pictured in a number of photos posted by his wife Ali over the weekend during a vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

The TV star was all smiles as he posed in shorts and a jumper in front of the beautiful mountain backdrop, looking happy and relaxed.

