Michael Strahan’s daughter Isabella, 19, showcases seriously honed physique in pink bikini

Isabella Strahan, daughter of Michael Strahan, is carving out her own space in the fashion world.

At 19, she's already turning heads with her recent appearance in a swimwear advertisement, showcasing her fitness and fashion sensibility.

In the promotional clip for the swimwear brand, Isabella was a picture of poise and confidence. She was seen engaging in various activities, each highlighting the versatility and appeal of the swimsuits.

Whether wrapping her hair in a towel, enjoying fruit, or lounging on a blanket with a book, Isabella's presence was magnetic.

© Instagram Isabella showcases her fit physique

The video showcased her in multiple swimwear styles, including a vibrant yellow one-piece and a chic white suit.

These glimpses into the brand's collection were part of a unique campaign where fans were invited to help name the new capsule collection. The caption on Instagram teased, "What vibes are you getting? Help us name this capsule & we'll pick one lucky winner to give a swimsuit to."

© Instagram Isabella models in new swimwear ad

Isabella's journey in the world of swimwear fashion isn't new. She's been known to flaunt her style in various bikinis, often opting for designs that are bold and revealing. The current collection from KBSwim, however, represents a special endeavor that she's visibly excited about.

The call to fans for naming the collection has stirred up anticipation, though Isabella hasn't yet announced any winners.

Away from the glitz of fashion, Isabella recently reconnected with her fans on Instagram after a break from social media. In a touching throwback photo, she shared a moment with her father, Michael, as they enjoyed a pizza. "Love you," she captioned, showcasing the warmth and closeness of their relationship.

© Instagram Michael Strahan with daughter Isabella Strahan at USC game

In the picture, Michael is seen in an all-black ensemble, looking directly into the camera, while Isabella, with her curly hair pulled back and a fresh face, smiles beside him.

In another heartfelt post, Isabella celebrated her father with a birthday tribute. She shared a childhood photo with her twin sister, Sophia, and their dad. The trio is captured in a tender moment, with the young girls in pink outfits nestled close to Michael, who beams with fatherly pride.

Isabella Strahan has an incredible physique

Isabella's return to social media comes after a period of dealing with personal matters, the nature of which remains private. Her recent posts have been a welcome update for her followers, who've missed her online presence.

In another instance of family bonding, Sophia, Isabella's twin, shared a photo from their high school graduation. The image featured not only their father but also his girlfriend, 33-year-old Kayla Quick.

The occasion was a celebration of style and family, with each member showcasing their unique fashion sense. Michael stood out in a dark blue suit paired with crisp white sneakers, his smile as bright as ever.

Isabella Strahan looked beautiful in her school's colors

Sophia opted for a chic white dress with black polka dots, complemented by black high heels, while Isabella chose an elegant off-the-shoulder white floor-length dress. Kayla matched the Strahan's elegance in a form-fitting white blouse, high-waist cargo pants, and dark tan open-toe heels.

This family moment, captured at the Convent of the Sacred Heart, was a significant milestone for the twins and a testament to the close-knit bond they share with their father.

Sophia, like Isabella, had been relatively quiet on social media, a reflection of the personal challenges the family faced. But this recent post signals a return to sharing their life's moments with the world.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.