GMA's Amy Robach looks unreal in the boldest floral romper for glamorous night out

Amy Robach never fails to enchant Good Morning America viewers as she lights up our screens with her immaculate wardrobe choices - and her latest outfit proved the presenter has a penchant for style.

On Tuesday, the blonde beauty took time away from her TV anchor duties, stepping out in a fabulous floral romper for a glamorous night in New York City. The 49-year-old star enjoyed an evening of theatre at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, donning an ultra-chic emerald green playsuit adorned with pastel pink botanicals.

The fashion-forward piece featured a stunning square neckline, button-down bodice and statement peplum ruffles. Amy teamed her summer-ready ensemble with a timeless leather shoulder bag, slipping into a pair of tan sandals.

"Too good not to see again! #wavingthroughawindow," Amy shared with her 505k Instagram followers.

Amy looked incredible in the figure-flattering floral romper

GMA fans were quick to react to the mother-of-two's striking summer look. "You make every outfit adorable!" commented one fan, as another penned: "Absolutely gorgeous, Amy."

"This romper!!!" quipped a third fan, flooding the comments section with heart-eye emojis.

The star frequently explores figure-flattering silhouettes and outfits that emphasise her sartorial elegance, with her latest on-screen outfit being no different.

Amy took to her morning routine in a seriously eye-catching ensemble, a sleeveless black leather mini dress with a ruched waist that cinched in to give her more shape.

The GMA star enjoyed a night at Dear Evan Hansen

The gathered leather certainly added to the dress by giving it more of a loose structure and also allowed her to show off her ultra-toned legs with a pleated skirt and strappy heels.

Fans loved the candid look at Amy through the photos her stylist shared, with one commenting: "Beautiful and I love your smile! It really says you enjoy life to its fullest."

