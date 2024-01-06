Kate Hudson is so chic in killer boots and incredible 70s coat

Kate Hudson has made her second New York outing in 24 hours and her ability to rock a killer street-style look shows no signs of slowing down.

The Glass Onion actress, 44, was seen on the streets of the Big Apple wearing an incredible oversized shaggy coat in cream with brown fur on the cuffs and patches of black fur around the collar. She opted for a stunning layered moment by adding a second piece of outerwear – a gorgeous double-breasted blazer in a light brown and oatmeal check with caramel-colored buttons.

© Getty Kate layered stylish outerwear

The Bride Wars actress added a cozy cream V-neck sweater to brave the New York chill and teamed it with a pair of cord straight-leg pants. We couldn't get enough of Kate's choice of footwear. The actress added a pair of killer ankle boots in a suede light brown with a block heel and a zip up the front.

Accessories were key to the effortlessly cool aesthetic of Kate's 70s-inspired look. The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress added an unusual carpet bag which added another dimension to the outfit, as well as a gold chain and matching hoop earrings. The look was completed with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and an oversized ring on her finger.

The Something Borrowed star was spotted just the day before on Wednesday channeling a different decade. Kate wore a 2000s-inspired look when she made an appearance on the Today show wearing an ankle-grazing mid-wash denim skirt with a thigh-split. She added a striped sweater in an array of bright colors with shimmering accents.

© Getty Kate Hudson wore denim and stripes on the Today show

Kate added a pair of incredible over-the-knee black boots and wore her shiny blonde locks in a straight mid-length style. She added the same coat and carpetbag that she was spotted with on Thursday.

Her recent looks have been quite the style switch-up compared to her glamorous evening looks. We loved the red silky slip dress that she styled with strappy black heels and a no-makeup makeup look when she was photographed with The Other Woman star Leslie Mann at an after-party celebrating the new cast of Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club in London.

She also showed off her natural ability to rock a showstopping coat when she stepped onto the streets of New York City hand-in-hand with Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline wearing a sensational midi-length red fur coat. She styled the piece with a plunging black satin midi dress with a twisted knot detail. Kate popped on a pair of studded black and perspex heels, a furry black micro-bag, and stunning mermaid waves in her hair before she chopped off the lengths.

Madelyn matched Kate's stylish energy in a chic oversized black boxy suit with a slinky lace corseted top and pointed-toe heels. Both stars wore a wash of shimmery silver eyeshadow over their eyelids and added a defining black eyeliner.

Kate also wows on the red carpet, who could forget the amazing fuschia moment she rocked at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts last year? Her floor-trailing mermaid gown featured a deep plunging V-neck line and dramatic ruffled shoulders. She ditched her usual beachy curls in favor of an updo with wavy strands pulled out to frame her face.

Kate upped the ante on the mermaid aesthetic when she stunned in a silver bejeweled slinky dress with a train and ruffled sleeve details.



