Strictly's Tess Daly is bedazzling in sparkly white mini-dress

Tess Daly brightened up our screens on Saturday night with an outfit that was a joy to behold - and she looked incredible.

The mum of two took to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor with her gorgeous partner in crime, Claudia Winkleman wearing a striking white mini-dress that showed off her toned legs.

WATCH: Tess Daly & Claudia Winkleman's 5 Style Lessons

The star shared the look on her Instagram Stories as she marched through the corridors behind Elstree Studios. "See you soon," she captioned the small clip, after adding a sparkly filter.

We didn't know how the 53-year-old star would be able to top the showstopping ensemble that she donned for the highly anticipated launch of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 last Friday.

For the launch episode of the hit BBC series last Friday, Tess wore a billowing one-sleeve gold metallic blouse that shone under the ballroom glitterball, paired with white high-waisted trousers by Safiyaa and glittery Kurt Geiger heels.

For fans wondering how Tess remains in such great shape, the answer lies in rather school-inspired exercises.

Speaking to Health & Wellbeing, the presenter revealed that she starts her day with a few minutes of skipping or trampolining! Tess confessed: "I don't like sweating much."

We were delighted as the fun fitness revelations continued: "We've got a little trampoline at home outside, and that's great for getting your lymphatic system moving and for your circulation. Sometimes I'll do five minutes of skipping at the start of the day – one minute on and one minute off, and it's great, it really wakes up the system."

