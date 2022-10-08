Tess Daly's sparkling Strictly jumpsuit is a must-see

Tess Daly's dazzling Strictly Come Dancing wardrobe must be bursting at the seams because the star pulled off yet another stunning new look on Saturday night.

Having kicked off the exciting 19th series of the hit BBC ballroom show with a daring one-sleeved look followed by last week's bright white mini dress, this week Tess wowed in a jumpsuit. The all-black number was covered in sequins, creating the perfect dazzling look to present on the dancefloor. She looked fantastic!

The mum-of-two wore her blonde locks down and curled and she kept her makeup neutral with a slick of gloss and a flick of eyeliner.

Tess was styled by her regular stylist James Yardley and her hair on the evening was done by Christian Vermaak, while her makeup look was thanks to Aimee Adams.

Both presenters rocked sequins

Fashion fans had eagerly waited for Tess to reveal her outfit for Saturday's live show and they were not disappointed when she stepped out on the show.

Claudia also sported sequins, opting for a white suit which highlighted her figure.

Tess wowed in that white mini dress last weekend

Last week, Tess showed off her toned limbs last week in her gemstone-encrusted white mini dress which she styled with white heeled sandals and huge hooped earrings.

Fellow Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman opted for a classic slinky satin blouse shirt paired with funky pink flares.

Last week saw viewers say a fond farewell to Loose Women's Kaye Adams and her professional dance partner Kai Widdrington. She was the first celebrity to exit the show on Sunday, and revealed how disappointed she was in a bittersweet social media post.

