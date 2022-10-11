Chicago Fire's Miranda Rae Mayo set pulses soaring with daring firefighter look The star is married to Taylor Kinney's character in the hit show

Playing firefighter, Stella Kid, in Chicago Fire means that Miranda Rae Mayo is used to wearing a pretty heavy duty uniform.

But the stunning actress worked out a way to spruce up her look over the long, hot summer when she unveiled a daring outfit on Instagram.

In the memorable snapshot, Miranda teamed her firefighter pants with a bright, yellow bodysuit, which showed off her lean physique.

WATCH: Miranda Rae Mayo teases first look at her wedding dress on Chicago Fire

She posed on a rooftop and captioned the post: "Surviving summer in bunker gear on a hot ass roof."

At the time, fans rushed to compliment her and wrote: "This is sexy! You go girl," and called her their favorite firefighter too.

There were strings of on-fire and red heart emojis too as she received an outpouring of love from her social media followers.

Miranda stripped down due to the Chicago heat

Miranda's character in the show is now married to fellow firefighter, Taylor Kinney - who plays Kelly Severide.

She's been with the show since 2016 when she joined at the age of 26. The Californian native had mostly been doing supporting work on beloved shows like Pretty Little Liars and True Detective.

Miranda sat down with HELLO! in 2021 and spoke about auditioning for the role and landing a spot on the popular and long-running show.

"I auditioned, and in 2016 I had a few shows under my belt but a job is a job," she said. "There were few things I would have turned down of the magnitude and caliber [of Chicago Fire], but I sent in an audition tape and then the next call was that I had booked it which is unusual."

Miranda loved being a part of the One Chicago franchise

When asked how she built that connection with Taylor, her answer was surprising. "I didn't spend any time with him at all - it was sink or swim at first," she said. "I showed up, not really knowing him and only knowing him from the show, and just tried things in the scene. But he is very present in our scene work, and so it was like a tango and I let him lead."

