Carol Vorderman looks phenomenal in striking pair of leather trousers The Countdown star turned heads!

Carol Vorderman never looks anything less than flawless, and she looked spectacular as she highlighted her stunning figure in a new post.

The former Countdown star shared a daring photo of herself all dressed up in a curve-hugging pair of leather trousers that featured an oversized belt and buckle. The outfit perfectly suited the star, and she paired it with a black top that also highlighted her physique, while playfully turning her head away from the camera.

Her blonde tresses cascaded down the side of her head, touching her shoulders while she posed in an ornate room with beautiful patterns on the wallpaper.

The 61-year-old was proud of her outfit as she joked: "A leather bound edition," and added the crying with laughter emoji.

Earlier this week, the star made an appearance at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards, and she certainly made an entrance in one fashionable outfit.

Carol, 61, slipped on the slinkiest bodycon number which featured a charming chartreuse tone, all-over rhinestone detailing, long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a midi length.

Carol rocked the stylish outfit

She slipped on a pair of barely-there heels featuring a clear frame and a nude sole - which quite literally elevated her glittering attire.

The TV veteran styled her long tresses down loose in a freshly prepped blowdry and opted for a rich glamour glow.

She sported a makeup palette consisting of flawless skin tone, a generous dusting of rosy blush, a sun-kissed glow and midnight-hued smoky eye.

Carol looked so elegant at the HELLO! Inspiration Awards

The star clasped a molten bronze handbag to complete her thoroughly modern aesthetic. She greeted excited crowds who were enamoured with her youthful attire.

The HELLO! Inspiration Awards 2022 built on the legacy left by our previous Star Women awards, which shone a light on incredible acts of kindness and community from women, famous and not, who went that extra mile to help others. The event was sponsored by luxury childrenswear retailer Childsplay Clothing.

