Helen Flanagan just made simple denim shorts look totally sassy

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Another day, another stunning outfit for the gorgeous Helen Flanagan! The beautiful former Coronation Street star shared her latest look with her one million Instagram followers and it's easy to see why she did.

READ: Helen Flanagan turns heads in stunning fur mini dress

The busy mother-of-three teamed a simple pair of denim shorts with a lovely white vest-top, and added a spew of designer accessories; a Chanel 'Boy' bag and nude sandals from the famous French fashion house.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Flanagan looks gorgeous in unique mini-dress

She wrote: "My outfit today! So glad I found these sandals when cleaning out my dressing room @kelvinstylist". Kelvin is the same stylist that works with fellow ITV star Michelle Keegan.

MORE: Helen Flanagan wears show-stopping corset and we're blown away

It appears that shorts are the one fashion item the blonde beauty just can't stop wearing right now! On Monday, the actress looked incredible wearing a sage green crop top and matching cycling shorts by sports luxe brand Boa & Tee, and she added a smart black blazer into the mix. With her blonde hair scooped into a bun and minimal makeup, she looked ready for action.

Helen wore a lovely pair of denim shorts

She may enjoy dressing down at times, but she equally loves dressing up and going for it! As a busy mum, the star often leaves the house bare-faced.

The star recently styled cycling shorts with a blazer

She recently told HELLO!: "Most days I wear no makeup, I’m too busy with the children and work projects and I’m renovating my house at the moment. When I do go out though I really like to go for it and get glammed up, I am a real girly girl."

MORE: Helen Flanagan wows in red hot figure-hugging outfit

On becoming confident in her own skin, Helen likes to embrace her natural beauty. "My main tip is less is more. I used to wear too much makeup when I was younger and I think I look my best when I use less and look more natural."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.