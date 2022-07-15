Helen Flanagan wows in bikini as she shares empowering secret to toned figure Helen has a healthy attitude to diet and exercise

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan took to Instagram to share the secret to her toned figure, accompanying her admission with a gorgeous bikini photo.

The mum-of-three opened up her Instagram to questions from her fans, with one asking: "How do you stay so slim, especially after three babies? You have an amazing figure," to which Helen replied: "I am naturally slim, I eat what I want, when I want and do not diet.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan's kids cause havoc as she works out

"I have cellulite and my tummy sticks out more now after having Charlie but I don't care. I want to be a good role model for my girls and teach them to love themselves exactly as they are."

Every time the 31-year-old posts photos of herself in a bikini, the posts are flooded with admiration, with comments including: "You've still go it!" and "Absolutely stunning as always." We love to see Helen's confidence shining!

Helen has shared insights into her training routine before, often with her three children in tow.

Helen Flanagan answered a fan question about her figure

In one clip, the star performed hip thrusts as her baby son Charlie clambered over her. In another video, Helen worked up a sweat on the cross trainer while her middle daughter Delilah played on the rowing machine.

Helen's trainer also shared a clip from the gym session, with Helen flexing her muscles on the ski machine while her oldest daughter Delilah copied her mum's moves.

Helen Flanagan said she is naturally thin

The actress recently revealed her exercise goals, saying: "Trying to build my fitness up since having a Charlie. My goals are: to be stronger, to be more fit in general, my tummy muscles stick out a bit after having Charlie so be good to have them brought back in, to not have a bum like a pancake."

