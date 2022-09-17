Rose Ayling-Ellis relives holiday glory in striking pair of short shorts The EastEnders star was in the Maldives

Rose Ayling-Ellis has been living her best life recently on her trip to Maldives, leaving fans in awe with her stunning photos.

On Saturday, the EastEnders star shared a highlights reel from her time away, including her sitting on a jet-ski and going diving off the sandy shores. She also highlighted a luscious spa trip, time out singing karaoke and popping a bottle of champagne before having to grab the overfill with her mouth.

And as ever, the actress dazzled us with her incredible fashion, ranging from slinky black dresses to tiny string bikinis as she enjoyed the beach.

But one item that really grabbed attention was her tiny pair of short shorts, that showed off her beautifully toned legs.

Rose wore the eye-catching item as she posed on a bicycle she was about to ride around the islands, and ahead of treating herself to a spa visit.

The star had some stunning fashion

In the caption, she wrote: "I had the best time at @hardrockhotelmaldives. Thank you."

Fans were quick to compliment the Strictly champion, as one posted: "You deserve it Rose, you are one amazing human being, thank you."

A second added: "Wow looked amazing and if anyone on this earth deserves that more it's you," and a third commented: "It looked absolutely beautiful and glad you had a fab time Rose."

Others noted how gorgeous Rose looked, with one saying: "So beautiful," and another penning: "Magic fun holiday for two gorgeous girls. Can't wait to see what you get up to next."

We wish we were there!

Rose blew fans away earlier in the week as she showed off her incredible physique while modelling a red bikini.

At the time, she was deep-sea diving and she also added a photo of herself mid-swim as she headed toward a school of fish.

Captioning the clip, the actress penned: "Feeling very lucky and privileged to be on this planet to see magnificent sea-life. P.s we admit, we were a bit scared of them."

