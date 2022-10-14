Jane McDonald is a vision in gorgeous pair of skinny jeans The Loose Women star always looks stunning

We are obsessed with Jane McDonald's wardrobe, and we're always in awe with the outfits she brings with her when she heads off on adventures.

And as the former Loose Women star headed off again, she thrilled fans with a glimpse inside her show-stealing suitcase. Jane upped the glam factor as she posed in a skintight pair of skinny jeans that highlighted her stunning physique, pairing the denim item with a slinky white top, a pair of white trainers and several bracelets.

Although Jane usually wears her hair down, this time she had styled her luscious brunette locks behind her, presumably in a ponytail.

The singer didn't reveal where she had travelled to, but it certainly looked exotic with a blue sky and tropical flowers growing behind her.

In her caption, she wrote: "Filming again today in this lovely location, can't wait to tell you more about it!"

Fans were impressed with her casual look, as one complimented: "Looking fab Jane, I am sure we shall see it on our screens soon!"

Jane struck a fierce pose

A second added: "Beautiful, can't wait to see what you have been up to," while a third said: "Looking very cool and beautiful in this outfit. Can't wait to see what you have been up to."

A fourth commented: "You look beautiful!!! This outfit is perfect," and a fifth penned: "You look stunning, Jane! Can't wait to see this on TV! Lots of love."

Jane recently blew fans away when she proved how elegant she could look as she donned a show-stopping gown.

The singer posted four photos from her appearances on stage, including one which saw her wearing a beautiful off-the-shoulder blue evening gown as she was bathed in light.

The star can rock any ensemble

That wasn't the only outfit in which the star looked stunning, however, as she also rocked a black trouser suit and a sparkly jumpsuit, with her long brown hair flowing past her shoulders.

The fourth photo showed Jane's backup singers and band clapping and waving to one of the crowds that had turned out to watch them.

Her fans were quick to show their support for the star, with one commenting: "Loved every show of yours I've been to Jane, spectacular X [heart emoji]."

Another replied: "The tour was spectacular as you. Amazing voice and performances, missing it all so much."

