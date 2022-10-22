Reese Witherspoon has a Legally Blonde moment in vibrant blouse The star always looks perfect in pink

Reese Witherspoon has delighted fans with her latest look – which subtly channeled Elle Woods' style. The Hollywood star took to social media to thank her followers for their support following the publication of her new book, and she looked effortlessly serene while doing so.

The 46-year-old looked simply glowing in a rich candy-pink colored blouse featuring button-down detailing and a classic collar. She paired the feminine shirt with a pair of classic, light blue wash jeans – making for a collected yet playful off-duty ensemble.

The star wore her silky locks down loose with a slightly off-center parting and showcased a radiant makeup blend. A honied complexion, a flutter of mascara, an ombre smoky eye and a pale rose pink lip highlighted her ever-youthful features.

An array of glimmering gold and silver jewels added a touch of sparkle to her pretty-in-pink aesthetic.

Reese looked radiant in the pink blouse

Reese took to Instagram to share her casual look with followers. She captioned her pretty snap: "I cannot thank you all enough for your love and support of Busy Betty! Getting to talk to moms / dads / grandmas and all caregivers about the BUSY brain kids in their life has been so WONDERFUL! Busy Betty is available at the link in my bio."

The actress' doting fans and friends flocked to congratulate her on her latest endeavor – and of course, her vivid outfit.

The star loves a pastel look

"Busy and beautiful!" one wrote, while another said: "Exquisite." A third added: "Simply gorgeous," and a fourth noted: "Smashing it galll! We love to see it."

Reese recently took a trip down memory lane as she reminisced about her first ever photo shoot with Seventeen Magazine. Taking to Instagram, the Legally Blonde actress shared a never-before-seen throwback snap of herself posing at the beach alongside her co-star, Emily Warfield.

Bursting with nostalgia, Reese captioned her post: "Throwback to my very first photo shoot ever for Seventeen magazine. I can't believe I found this photo. I remember thinking I was going to pass out from excitement, because all I ever wanted was to be in Seventeen magazine.

