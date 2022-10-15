Claudia Winkleman looks sensational in slinky black dress and silver boots

We always look forward to Strictly Come Dancing each week, and one of our highlights has to be the outfit Claudia Winkleman rocks! The star looked incredible on Saturday's show in the most delightful black dress. She added a pair of silver boots and hoop earrings to the look and wore her trademark dark mane poker straight.

MORE: Strictly fans are obsessed with Claudia's Zara dress - but it's selling out fast

The fashionable mum-of-three appeared alongside her co-host Tess Daly, looking just as glam in a red velvet suit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman dazzle in sequins

Claudia's stylist Sinead is responsible for her incredible looks and previously gave HELLO! the lowdown on dressing the lovable TV favourite. One fact that fascinated us is that the presenter's heels are over four inches and she tends to wear the 'SO Kate' style by Christian Louboutin. And to make them easier to walk in, she scores the bottom of the soles with something sharp to make them less slippery.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman's daily diet: see what the Strictly star eats for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Sinead said: "She said: "I score the bottom, but other than that [her heel walking skills are] all her own effort!"

The pair looked gorgeous

Speaking about how the process of choosing Claudia's clothes for the show comes about, the stylist also revealed: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip. I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

Claudia herself revealed to HELLO in 2017 that her style icon was older rock stars Steven Tyler and Chrissie Hynde. She said: "I love that ageing rocker look, dressed in black and looking like you slept in your make-up.

READ: Claudia Winkleman's edgy Strictly look is so gorgeous

"I am convinced that I still have some eyeliner on from the '90s, and I'm good with that. And I'm good with ageing too. I mean I actually enjoy it, bring it on, it's a good thing to get older, it means you're alive."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.