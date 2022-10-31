Geri Horner is a sunset dream in ethereal holiday gown The star took to social media

Geri Horner took to social media over the weekend with a stunning update from her recent holiday to Mexico.

The Spice Girl, 50, was truly glowing as she posed barefoot on the beach for a sunset snap, wearing an ultra-angelic white lace gown which she paired with a stylish pair of square sunglasses.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Mexico. Beautiful, lovely people."

Friends and fans of the star flooded the comments with messages for the star. One fan wrote: "So beautiful. Have a nice trip. Take care."

The star was a vision

A second added: "We love you, " alongside a string of heart eyes emojis. A third replied: "Wow Geri. Mexico loves you!!!"

As well as the fabulous photo of herself, Geri also shared a photo of the stunning Mexican sunset.

The sunkissed update comes after the doting mother posed alongside Ed Sheeran and her husband Christian Horner in a selection of photos from their trip to Austin Texas, to support her husband's Formula One racing team at the Grand Prix.

The sunset was so beautiful

Geri looked fabulous in a cream and white ensemble, opting for a halterneck cut-out vest, which she matched with white jeans and brown boots.

She kept her hair and makeup classic, with just a subtle flick of eyeliner.

Geri's 1.2 million Instagram fans headed straight to the comments section to exclaim: "You look amazing!" A couple of fans noticed her minor style adjustment, adding: "Pleasantly surprised to see her out of the usual 50 shades of white."

Geri delighted fans with the photos

A third fan joked: "Alert alert!!! We have moved to cream colour!!! We may even get beige next week!!"

Geri's catch-up with fellow auburn-haired pop singer Ed, delighted fans. The mother of three tagged the photo: "Ginger strategy", and fans labelled it, "the perfect photo" while another follower gushed, "LOVE THIS!"

