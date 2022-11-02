Alex Scott flashes toned abs in daring PVC corset and matching trousers

Alex Scott rocked a daring all-leather look as she stepped out to enjoy Jonathan Ross' star-studded Halloween bash over the weekend.

The former footballer shared a glimpse of her transformation online – and it's fair to say her impressive 90s outfit did not disappoint.

Channelling her inner hip-hop princess, the 38-year-old dressed up as TLC band member, Lisa Lopes, from the group's iconic music video No Scrubs. Alex went all out, opting for an all-black leather look featuring a futuristic corset-style top, low-rise trousers and fingerless gloves.

The star elevated her head-turning look with a pair of black platform shoes, a black manicure, and a pair of fake tattoos on her upper arms. As for hair and makeup, Alex perfectly recreated Lisa's 90s space buns and iconic powder blue eyeshadow look.

The sports pundit looked flawless

Alex captioned her gorgeous snaps: "I don't want no SCRUBS. The glam team went in with this one for @mewossy epic Halloween party".

Her fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one writing: "Absolutely KILLED IT," whilst a second penned: "Okay, you might have the best costume I've seen this year".

"Wow the likeness is uncanny!" wrote a third and a fourth added: "Wow looking so gorgeous".

Alex turned heads with her bold look

Alex's Halloween transformation comes after she reflected on her difficult childhood. During a candid chat with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the 37-year-old - who is releasing a new autobiography - revealed how she lived in fear due to a "toxic environment" created by her dad.

Before her parents separated when she was seven years old, both Alex and her brother would frequently hear their father beat their mother - and one incident left them worried for their mum's life.

Recalling a dinner party when her mum refused to fetch her then-husband Tony a drink, Alex shared: "My mum said, 'No, you get your lemonade', but then it was that icy tone as he repeated it.

The star has written a new memoir

"Straight away, I know what's coming. As soon as everybody leaves that night, he doesn't forget, so then we all know what's going to happen."

Fighting back her tears, Alex continued: "That was the hardest night. My mum is trying to survive for her kids and then I'm in a room listening to everything go on and just hoping she's alive.

