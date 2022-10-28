Alex Scott looks sensational in daring lacy outfit – photos The former footballer is due to appear on The Graham Norton Show

Alex Scott is a fashion superstar and she always leaves us in awe with her mind-blowing looks, and her latest outfit might be one of her best yet.

Ahead of her appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which is due to air on Friday night, the former football star shared a glimpse at her daring ensemble. The star wore a large black coat that covered up her incredible lacy outfit that showcased her phenomenal physique. Alex had clearly gotten into the Halloween spirit, with cobweb-like designs adorning her sensational outfit choice.

However, when she arrived home following the recording of the show, she quickly slipped into something more comfortable, showing fans that she had gone for a comfy pair of slippers.

"Out of my heels and into my slippers," she explained. "Being a good girl, didn't even stay to have a drink, because I've got a lot of work, long weekend of work ahead."

The star also gave a fuller look at her outfit as she walked to the studios, escorted by Bono, showcasing her luscious locks that she allowed to descend elegantly down her back.

Alex will be appearing on the show alongside superstars like Bono, Taylor Swift and Eddie Redmayne, while singer Lady Blackbird will be performing.

The star wowed with her spooky ensemble

Alongside her Graham Norton Show debut, Alex had more news to celebrate recently as she turned 38, and she marked the milestone with a stunning photoshoot.

Trading her sports kit for a touch of glamour, Alex opted to wear a cream maxi knit dress featuring flirty cut-out sections and a roll-neck top.

The former professional football player elevated her outfit with a pair of glitzy gold heels, a black pedicure, and a touch of sultry makeup.

The outfit still looked divine from the back!

As for her hair, Alex styled her raven locks in a central parting and added gently tousled waves.

Her fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Yes gorgeous Libran queen," whilst a second penned: "Absolutely stunning".

"All the best people are born in October," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Wow you look amazing girl!" followed by a string of flame emojis.

