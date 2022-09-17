Alex Scott drives fans wild with stunning suit dress The Football Focus presenter was back on screens

Alex Scott knows how to turn heads with her fashion, and she drove fans wild with her latest offering as she presented Football Focus.

The presenter looked absolutely gorgeous in a fitted black suit dress that highlighted her gorgeous physique. Her outfit was cinched at the waist giving her the perfect hourglass figure, while her beautiful tresses were styled flawlessly as they flowed down her shoulders. The star finished off the look with a beautiful chain necklace.

Alex uploaded several photos showing off her stunning outfit, including one where she looked incredibly glamorous, and another showing off her fun side as she crouched down with a huge grin across her face.

In a simple caption, Alex teased: "Back to the studio & back at it," and added a television emoji at the end of the post.

Fans fell in love with the striking photos and many were left speechless by her beauty as they posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

One complimented: "Just so gorgeous and stunning," while a second posted: "You're beautiful and so much fun, great combo."

Alex looked fabulous!

A third enthused: "Stunning Alex," and a fourth commented: "Wow, you're so damn pretty!!"

Earlier this month, the former footballer wowed fans as she took to the sea for some breathtaking bikini-clad photos.

Alex posted several images of herself relaxing on a paddleboard while floating in the sea wearing a black bikini and a baseball cap.

Fans loved the snapshot, which Alex simply captioned: "Golden Hour," and rushed to compliment her on a great photo.

"LOVE this on many levels," replied one. A second said: "Looks absolutely stunning." A third added: "Lovely photos," and a fourth gushed: "Everything is beautiful with you."

