Alex Scott shows off statuesque figure in risqué knit dress – fans react The sports pundit turns 38 on Friday

Alex Scott looked sensational in a slinky cream knit dress as she teased her imminent birthday.

Taking to Instagram the 37-year-old shared a slew of stunning snaps from a recent photo shoot. Posing in a chic white room, the star looked phenomenal as she beamed for the camera.

Trading her sports kit for a touch of glamour, Alex opted to wear a cream maxi knit dress featuring flirty cut-out sections and a roll-neck top.

The former professional football player elevated her outfit with a pair of glitzy gold heels, a black pedicure, and a touch of sultry makeup. As for her hair, Alex styled her raven locks in a central parting and added gently tousled waves.

Alex looked sensational in her knit dress

Alex captioned her photos: "Libra mood… birthday incoming".

Her fans raced to the comment section to heap praise on the star, with one writing: "Yes gorgeous Libran queen," whilst a second penned: "Absolutely stunning".

"All the best people are born in October," wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Wow you look amazing girl!" followed by a string of flame emojis.

The star turns 38 on Friday

Alex's pre-birthday photoshoot comes after she reflected on her difficult upbringing. During a candid chat with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of a CEO podcast, the 37-year-old - who is releasing a new autobiography - revealed how she lived in fear due to a "toxic environment" created by her dad.

Before her parents separated when she was seven years old, both Alex and her brother would frequently hear their father beat their mother - and one incident left them worried for their mum's life.

Recalling a dinner party when her mum refused to fetch her then-husband Tony a drink, Alex shared: "My mum said, 'No, you get your lemonade', but then it was that icy tone as he repeated it.

Alex has written an inspirational memoir

"Straight away, I know what's coming. As soon as everybody leaves that night, he doesn't forget, so then we all know what's going to happen."

Fighting back her tears, Alex continued: "That was the hardest night. My mum is trying to survive for her kids and then I'm in a room listening to everything go on and just hoping she's alive."

