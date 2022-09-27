Alex Scott stuns in all-red outfit – and she's utterly gorgeous The Football Focus presenter posed up a storm

Alex Scott always blows us away with her incredible fashion, and her latest outfit definitely turned heads for all the right reasons.

In a sizzling photoshoot, the Football Focus presenter posed in a red-hot outfit, consisting of a striking coat that she left open which exposed a matching bra underneath. The ensemble was topped with a pair of matching trousers, with the shoes obscured by the camera angles. Alex looked so glam for the shots with a full face of makeup and black nails.

She styled her long black hair to the side, allowing it to drape over one side of her head as she flashed a smile for the daring shots.

Tagging photographer Zoe McConnell, she simply wrote: "North London is still… [red circle emoji]."

Fans were sent into overdrive over the dazzling photos, as one enthused: "What a beautiful babe," and a second agreed: "Gorgeous."

A third made reference to her Arsenal career, as they commented: "I guess once a red always a red, apart from that natural beauty and person," and a fourth added: "Lady in red, all right stunning."

Alex looked incredible for the photoshoot!

Many others were left speechless by the phenomenal photos, as they shared strings of flame and heart emojis.

Alex always looks fashionable, and she stunned fans earlier in the month as presented Football Focus.

The presenter looked absolutely gorgeous in a fitted black suit dress that highlighted her gorgeous physique.

Her outfit was cinched at the waist giving her the perfect hourglass figure, while her beautiful tresses were styled flawlessly as they flowed down her shoulders. The star finished off the look with a beautiful chain necklace.

The footballer is a fan of a red outfit

Alex uploaded several photos showing off her stunning outfit, including one where she looked incredibly glamorous, and another showing off her fun side as she crouched down with a huge grin across her face.

In a simple caption, Alex teased: "Back to the studio & back at it," and added a television emoji at the end of the post.

Fans fell in love with the striking photos and many were left speechless by her beauty as they posted strings of heart and flame emojis.

One complimented: "Just so gorgeous and stunning," while a second posted: "You're beautiful and so much fun, great combo."

