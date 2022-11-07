Helen Flanagan poses up a winter storm in stunning fur-lined jacket The star was in Scotland

Helen Flanagan looked sensational on Sunday when she rocked a fabulous fur-lined jacket for a leisurely walk in Scotland with her daughter Delilah, four.

Taking to her Instagram account the former Coronation Street star, 32, was a vision in the garment which was made of stunning brown leather that was lined around the collar and the most perfect pink faux fur.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan is the ultimate winter babe in plush fur-lined coat following split

Next to the star was her daughter Delilah, who was wearing the prettiest red coat and matching hat, and she gave her mother's fans a humongous wave in the heartwarming video.

In a second clip, Delilah says:"Look," holding up a large brown leaf. Helen replied: "Delilah, I love that leaf, show mummy, that's such a cool leaf," before Delilah, who looked very happy with her discovery, gave a big grin to the camera.

Helen took to Instagram

The actress has been enjoying a weekend away in Scotland with her three children, Delilah, Matilda, seven, and Charlie, one, and shared the most beautiful photo from Loch Lomond.

Captioning the post she penned: "Special weekend in Loch Lomond," alongside two photos from her glittery evening.

In both snaps, the star was wearing a fabulous ensemble comprised of a white glittery miniskirt with a fluttery feathered hemline and a matching silk shirt in the same shade.

Matilda posed with her mother

As for her hair, the former Coronation Street star wore her beautiful blonde tresses down styled in crisp curls while she added statement diamante earrings as a pearl clutch bag to complete her high-glam look.

The mother of three's makeup looked flawless, as she opted for a rosy brick shade of lipstick, light eyeshadow on her eyes and lashings of mascara. The star also added subtle touches of pink blusher.

In the second photo, daughter Matilda was perched on her mother's lap. The little one looked every inch a princess in her pretty pink gown which was covered in love hearts.

