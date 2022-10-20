Cher set to make $82m profit on mega mansion - with dedicated wig room The singer is selling up

Hitmaker Cher is selling up her Malibu mega mansion, and she's going to make a massive profit! The star bought it for $2.95 million and now has it listed for a staggering $85 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The singer attempted to sell it in 2009 for $45 million but took it off the market when it didn't go, and now with real estate prices still thriving she could be set to seal an amazing deal.

Dirt has published the lowdown on the 13,200 square foot estate which spans 1.7acres. The house itself was inspired by Italian architecture and inside there are seven jaw-dropping bedrooms.

The arched windows and doors all look out on the most breathtaking views, and there's an outdoor pool which is ideal for soaking up the scenery too.

Cher is selling her mammoth home

Amenities include an indoor-outdoor gym and a full-sized tennis court. Inside there is a movie room and a space dedicated to her massive wig collection!

The whole property has been customised to Cher's fabulous tastes but we're sure the new owners will be equally dazzled.

Despite this exciting news, it hasn't all been good news for Cher as she's been suffering with her health.

Earlier in the week, the 76-year-old wrote to her fans: "Oh guys I have tooth pain," followed by two crying emojis. "Seems I need work. Now it means lots of pain, but I will pull up my big girl G-string and beat it. Now I must [crying emoji] then be [strong emoji]."

The star has been unwell

Cher went on to explain she wasn't originally going to tell her fans about her health, writing: "I wasn't going to say anything, but we're all friends and friends pour their heart out to one another. Right now I'll [crying emoji]."

Of course her fans were quick to send well wishes with one writing, "Get well, sending love and hugs," and another adding: "Hope you feel better soon honey."

